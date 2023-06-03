The following marriage licenses were issued between May 24-31:
• Ivy Nicole Robertson, 23, and Corey Jonathan Towery, 22
• Windy Sky Yearby, 28, and Daniel Bryson Haynes, 24
• Rachel Almoda Boling, 37, and Jason Lancer Roberts, 42
• Theresa Kathleen Lancaster, 59, and Robert Vic Bowers, Jr., 75
• Shelley Ann Morgan, 55, and Scott Marion Yewell, 55
• Hallie Elizabeth McCarthy, 25, and Mitchell Allen Knott, 28
• Meaghan Lee Glenn, 26, and Christian Murray Murphy, 26
• Chelsea Leann Brown, 27, and Michael Ray Horner, 44
• Angela Marie Taylor, 52, and David Alan Matlock, 54
• Kailey Alexis Ann Swihart, 20, and Noah Michael Boone, 19
• Christan Michele Luke, 27, and Matthew Douglas Miller, 31
• Kristin Lee Hope Kassinger, 23, and Cody Garrett Kinison, 24
• Angella Lynette Bryant, 44, and Steven Xavier Boehmann, 43
• Hannah Elizabeth Wood, 22, and Kolbe Mark Mattingly, 24
• Hope Lanae Yeiser, 18, and Andrew Michael Aud, 19
• Shyanne Star Hamilton, 23, and Natalie Grace Hoover, 25
• Madison Kaitlyn Carpenter, 24, and Carlos Glenn Pardue, II, 28
