The following marriage licenses were recorded from May 25 through May 31:
• Maria Diego Nicolas, 18, and Domingo Alonzo Pedro, 19
• Jacklyn Ann Wermling, 27, and Jacob Auston Boarman, 30
• Taylor Mackenzie Smith, 22, and Bret Anthony Bocianoski, 23
• Ashley Nichole Roethemeier, 27, and Zachary Alan Boehmann, 27
• Brandi Nicole Young, 40, and April Dawn Hagan, 46
• Brittany Ann Marie Ritchie, 25, and Dylan Scott Haynes, 25
• Destiney Nicole Dowell, 23, and Logan Wayne Smith, 26
• Jennifer Alden Bowlds, 45, and Courtney Edward Johns, 45
• Hillary Michele Ison, 29, and Austin Samuel Kidd, 29
• Isaac Dillon Lambert, 24, and Ciarah Cheyenne Cooper, 23
• Haley Marie Ray York, 22, and Aaron Chase Thomas, 25
• Shelby Ray Helton, 20, and Jeffrey William Eades, 23
• Marisela Acosta Jimenez, 32, and Joshua Andrew Gregg, 19
• Sidney Faith Wilson, 26, and Brandon Joe Boswell, 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.