The following marriage licenses were issued between March 1 and March 8:
• Brittney Leeann Blevins, 29, and Stephen Wayne Conley, Jr., 30
• Sarah Ann Dickens, 28, and Christopher Neil Clements, 34
• Tina Faye Riggs, 63, and Kevin Lee Riggs, 61
• Lauren Renee Hancock, 33, and Timothy Wayne Maypray, 62
• Makayla Nickole Johnson, 22, and Patrick Michael Davidson, Jr., 24
• Ashley Ann Foley, 27, and Eric Wayne Conley, 54
• Tambrarina Ann Miley, 39, and William Nathan Lowery, 35
• Janet Rose King, 67, and David Gerard Denton, 61
• Haley Nicole Coons, 25, and Rafael Enrique Ballenilla, 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.