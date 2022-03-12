Marriage Licenses March 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following marriage licenses were recorded from March 2 through March 8:• Kelsey Nicole Warner, 28, and John Anthony Nathaniel Brown, 24 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 21° Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Cooking for a Cause: Whitesville Lions Club's Friday fish fries a tradition during Lent Jamaican Yard Vibes offers a taste of the Caribbean Building Permits March 12, 2022 Business Licenses March 12, 2022 Bankruptcies March 12, 2022 Real Estate Transfers March 12, 2022 Life in the fast lane: Owensboro car enthusiast has been restoring classic hot rods for decades Circuit Court March 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Ambulance service not in Anthem network Payne receives 70-year sentence in child exploitation case Bowen, businessman and political leader, dies at 71 Hayden company files suit against Alorica Flying for Farmers — Owensboro pilot approaching 50th year as crop duster Muhlenberg will return to 3rd Region boys championship game Real Estate Transfers March 5, 2022 Images Videos CommentedLocal foundation raises awareness of eating disorders (3) Confederate statue represents racism and should be removed (2) OWENWS-03-05-22 STANDARD READING LIST (1) Those who tried to overturn election should be held accountable (1) Confederate statue is just history (1) Let voters decide fate of Confederate statute (1) Beshear takes action to halt surge in vehicle property taxes (1) Defense asks for death penalty to be excluded in murder trial (1) DCPS uses donation for new vision screener (1) Cars 2017 Honda CRV 37,700k miles, red, weather resistant mats, nice $24,900 Updated 9 hrs ago 2013 Lincoln Navigator 157k miles, 5.4 liter, 7 seats $16,400 $16,400 Mileage: 157,000 Updated 9 hrs ago 16 Ram 4 dr. 4x4. 62k mi, leather heated/cooled seats. $31.90 Mileage: 62,000 Updated 9 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes For Rent 3 bedroom home, Safe and quiet All appliances $1,200 Bedrooms: 3 Updated 9 hrs ago Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 Updated 1 hr ago South 1 bdrm., Wesleyan Park Area. $450. Gas & Water $450 Updated 9 hrs ago
