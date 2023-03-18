The following marriage licenses were issued between Mar. 8 and Mar. 15:
• Daxaben Amaratbhai Patel, 35, and Abhi Vinodchandra Patel, 30
• Laura Elaine Fischer, 33, and Quincy Lane Dalton, 36
• Hayden Brook Swope, 19, and Nicholas Evan Whitsell, 20
• Linda Runae Faulkner, 47, and James Darren Faulkner, 49
• Michelle Ann Harmeyer, 47, and Jacob Wayne Smith, 34
• Vanessa Juarez Bello, 37, and Alejandro Chalchi Pulido, 29
• Janet Lynn Weber, 54, and Timothy John Riley, 63
• Gail Michelle Bieker, 63, and Michael Richard Uhter, 68
• Savannah Blake Bradham, 25, and Jonathan Richard McClure, 25
• Kendra Rashell Smith, 22, and Alexander Gage Caldwell, 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.