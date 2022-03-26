The following marriage licenses were recorded from March 16 through March 22:
• Raina Kay Fauste, 34, and James David Faith Jr., 40
• Susan Leigh Clark, 49, and Herbert Cecil Goodall, 53
• Kenzie Brooke Barber, 21, and Jacob Brent Leach, 33
• Katreena Fay Gibson, 31, and Vincent Lee Renfrow, 32
• Rachel Leigh Rahill,
27, and Vincent Blake Rodgers, 25
• Lindsay Noelle Barr, 25, and Zachary Abbott Edelen, 26
• Lisa Ann Driggers, 43, and Arther Neal Sexton, 42
• Suzanne Westerfield,
49, and Jeffrey Dale Wedding, 50
• Crystal Ann Wright, 40, and Scotty Ira Curtis Wright, 41
• Rachel Breanne Young, 32, and Joseph Matthew Hall, 19
• Megan Lynn White, 24, and Brandon Marcus Dowell, 25
• Kali Lynn Keith, 21, and Austin Richard Bilbrey, 18
• Tammy Michele Slinker, 48, and Christopher J. Hirt, 42
• Zoe Sunshine Niemann, 24, and Nicholas Ryan Edwards, 24
• Chloe Grace Bratcher, 18, and Timothy Hank Lovell, 18
• Jessica Jean Casson, 45, and Christopher Glenn McCrady, 46
