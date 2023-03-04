The following marriage licenses were issued between Feb. 22 and March 1:
• Jaden Torionna Brittney Burks, 21, and Jayden Malik Phillips, 21
• Sheila Marie Jackson, 44, and Russell Matthew Hansbrough, 41
• Emily Belinda Gibbs, 20, and Logan Scott Glenn, 21
• Jordan Brooke Grider, 35, and Steven Edward Phillips, II, 33
• Lacey Elyse Whitledge, 31, and Levi Dustin
Lyons, 33
• Kathryn Elise Bennett, 34, and Andrew Brent Ficklin, 39
• Misti Dawn Burns, 51, and Randall Kevin Hollen, 59
• Brittney Leeann Blevins, 29, and Stephen Wayne Conley, Jr., 30
