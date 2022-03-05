The following marriage licenses were recorded from Feb. 23 through March 1:
• Brittany Storm Justice, 29, and Nicholas Curt Hamilton, 33
• Chelsea Kaye Henderson, 35, and Dougrue Latroy Miles, 36
• Ashely Nicole Riner, 26, and Jeremy Douglas Ward, 22
• Sierra Paige Vance, 22, and Blake Nathaniel Higdon, 22
• Alexandria Danielle Cissell, 26, and Steven Nathaniel Haire, 38
• Lori Beth Hayden, 41, and Justin Dale Kirby, 38
• Lindsey Nichole Schartung, 38, and Kenneth Dale Bishop, 46
• Damian Jude Howard, 58, and Richard Allen Dukes, 62
• Jessica Ann Wellman, 35, and Michael Ryan Ziemer, 35
• Jennifer Leigh Gordon, 46, and Joseph David Snyder, 48
• Karen Renae Powers, 39, and Steven Dewayne Smith, 44
• Ashley Marie Johnson, 22, and Hunter Keith Miller, 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.