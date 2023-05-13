The following marriage licenses were issued between May 3 and May 10:
• Sarah Morgan Watson, 24, and Darren Bruce Montgomery, 28
• Stacie Leigh Sauerheber, 29, and David Wayne Landers, 29
• Camille Marie Clark, 30, and Dallas Michael Stallings, 36
• Pearl Nicole Tierney, 22, and Hayden Rowe Wilson, 23
• Victoria Rose Roberts, 33, and Darius Michael Oller, 32
• Christian Bailey Wiggins, 23, and Dylan Scott Wright, 23
• Doris Kaye Irvin, 60, and Donald Douglas Pickle, 54
• Norma Sue Mullins, 47, and Aaron Thomas Rose, 35
• Kelsey Brooke Carlisle, 22, and Daylin Allen Crabtree, 21
• Kameron Nicole Lanham, 24, and Justin Ray Boutin, 25
• Kayla Nicole Magan, 31, and Victor Prince Bravo, 30
• Emma Renee Thrasher, 28, and James Matthew Burgess, 34
• Rose Dang, 28, and Timmy Van Truong, 30
• Kimberly Michelle Phelps, 32, and Timothy Dewayne Roberson, 37
• Jenna Nicole Johnson, 29, and Cody Wayne Carman, 30
• Jennifer Lynn Adkins, 46, and Dudley Jey Miller, 56
• Anita Katherine Black, 27, and Matthew Lee Phillips, 39
• Bethany Ann Stone, 30, and Chase Layne Hernandez, 30
