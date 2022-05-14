The following marriage licenses were recorded from May 4 through May 11:
• Joshua Michael Statts, 32, and Preston Jude Middleton, 29
• Roxie Lynn Horn, 50, and Ricky Len Peak, 54
• Jaki Kimberly Richter, 31, and William Scott Putt, 32
• Andrea Michelle Williams, 25, and Jacob Michael Mills, 27
• Kathryn Renee Coble, 47, and Jeffrey Randolph Reese, 51
• Hannah Hall Hoffman, 29, and Gregory Ross McCullough, 28
• Makayla Nichole Wiseman, 23, and Tanner Dixon Straneva, 24
• Krystal Janel Canizales, 31, and John Robert Devries, 31
• Megan Renae Millay, 32, and William Blake Fulkerson, 31
• Alyssa Marie Cain, 22, and Justin Kyle Kerr, 24
• Jennifer Lynn Adkins, 45, and Dudley Jey Miller, 55
• Raven Hailey Amethyst Marie Henson, 21, and Nicholas Lee Sapp, 26
• Kristi Lynn Payne, 45, and John L. Lewis Jr., 48
• Skyler Kaye Wahl, 25, and Rodrick Asher Butler III, 26
• Page Ann Kinison, 33, and Jeffrey Loren Fuller, 38
• Ashton Marina Jones, 22, and Nicholas Castlen Brake, 22
