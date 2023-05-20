The following marriage licenses were issued between May 10-17:
• Anita Katherine Black, 27, and Matthew Lee Phillips, 39
• Bethany Ann Stone, 30, and Chase Layne Hernandez, 30
• Amanda Michelle Morris, 23, and James Tyler Howard, 24
• Anna Elizabeth Kimmell, 22, and Benjamin Cole Martin, 21
• Shelby Allison Nichols, 24, and Austin Shane Russell, 28
• Michaela Ann Stovall, 21, and William Ryan Blake Meserve, 21
• Paw Paw, 25, and Sunil Kumar Rout, 30
• Jodi McKenzie Hagan, 25, and Brenden Andrew Stevens, 33
• Skylar Dalyn Phillips, 24, and William Charles Kelly, Jr., 23
• Kaela Autumn Wimsatt, 26, and Michael Ryan Brown, 33
• Kristi Lynn Cooper, 36, and Carmen Anthony Spencer, 39
• Kelly Dawn Deveraux, 38, and Michael Allen Nealen, 50
• Destiny Marie Sherrill, 22, and Gabriel Scott Howard Lovelace, 23
• Emily Ann Austin, 34, and Jeffery Alexander Oliver, 34
• Kayli Christian Webb, 26, and Kevin Thomas Fogle, 29
