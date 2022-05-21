The following marriage licenses were recorded May 11 through May 18:
• Kalyn Jade Parker, 21, and Christopher Steven Mangold, 21
• Madison Rene Lundgren, 28, and Nicholas Jermaine Rice, 31
• Andrea Kelly Blake, 33, and Bradley Eugene Coppage, 43
• Sydney Lynn Girten, 32, and Mark Andrew Gentry, 34
• Hope Victoria Johnson, 23, and Shane Anthony Hodskins, 24
• Tequila Renee Willis, 24, and Ankit Mehla Singh, 29
• Chasity Brooke Blakley, 39, and Stephen Wayne Tate, 38
• Tristen Marie Wheatley, 21, and Jacob Matthew Hester, 22
• Selina Kay Priest, 27, and Aaron Shane Schoenfeldt, 24
• Jennifer Anne Lawless, 38, and Dennis Zachary Draeger, 39
• Kelsie Mae Rice, 28, and Jared Michael Lambert Poehlein, 29
• Christy Ann Ditto, 44, and Christopher Lee Williams, 45
• Mallory Marie Payne, 34, and Bryson Lee Spears, 41
• Katherine Marie Jenkins, 34, and Brian Herbert Vowels, 33
• Anna Elizabeth Lake, 25, and Carlton Lee Crasher, 29
• Allyson Nicole Tolson, 22, and Dylan Thomas Guy, 27
• Jennifer Leigh Crandall, 28, and Zachary Charles Hicks, 30
• Lily Paige Rico, 20, and Bladimir Velazquez Bravo, 23
• Ashley Brooke Hendry, 28, and Madelyn Lee Ruble, 28
• Cindy Jean Cavanaugh, 64, and Kevin Dee Long, 44
• Ashaly Paige Saltzman, 34, and Kamal Jeet Singh, 31
• Jessica Lea Shelton, 23, and Samuel Lee King, 23
• Briana Marie Luciano, 26, and Darion Demond Riley, 22
• Martina Jade Boonyarungsrit, 22, and Thomas Lee Peak, 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.