The following marriage licenses were issued between May 17-24:
• Destiny Marie Sherrill, 22, and Gabriel Scott Howard Lovelace, 23
• Emily Ann Austin, 34, and Jeffery Alexander Oliver, 34
• Kayli Christian Webb, 26, and Kevin Thomas Fogle, 29
• Adrienne Chae Anderson, 39, and James Bradley Leet, 52
• Sarah Beth Clemens, 22, and Lance Aaron Lewis, 23
• Kayla Rose Burch, 32, and Ferris Hua Yu Yeh, 32
• Megan Danielle Brown, 32, and Justin Tyler McKinley, 33
• Hiralben Bharatbhai Patel, 23, and Pavan Maheshbhai Patel, 22
• Heather Dawn Filiatreau, 42, and Steven Patrick Carr, 49
• Jessica Lynn Chambers, 40, and Michael Brandon Henson, 40
• Brenda Lee Jeffrey, 60, and Terry Lee Campbell, 67
• Ryleigh Grace West, 19, and Noah Alexander Wirth, 19
• Crystal Jo Evans, 36, and Cody Alan Green, 36
• Kamryn Leigh Evans, 22, and Trenton Blake Sutherland, 23
• Tammy Michele Tutt, 53, and Roy Lee Parm, 57
• Leslie Lynn Burch, 29, and Christopher Jordan Simon, 31
• Kaitlin Marie Wells, 29, and Justin Shane Hawkins, 28
• Kaitlyn Leeann Helton, 21, and Joseph Taylor Ferguson, 23
• Katherine Rose Carrico, 26, and Darren Lee Fegett, Jr., 32
• Pu Meh, 21, and Bosco Suereh Nay, 26
• Valentina Trujillo Munoz, 22, and Andrew Garland Montgomery, 19
• Melinda Aracely Rios Rios, 25, and Jose Domingo Blanco Lopez, 40
• Daxaben Amaratbhai Patel, 35, and Abhi Vinodchandra Patel, 30
• Brooke Autumn Collins, 29, and Hannah Marie Carr, 23
• Cristal Dawn Branham, 37, and Michael Wade Horton, 46
• Ofelia Anabely Lopez Tomas, 32, and Kenler Gamaliel Castanon Jeronimo, 31
