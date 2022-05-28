The following marriage licenses were recorded from May 18 through May 25:
• Martina Jade Boonyarungsrit, 22, and Thomas Lee Peak, 31
• Haley Elizabeth Baird, 23, and Branden Wade Aldridge, 23
• Ciearra Kay Deaton, 25, and Austin Christopher Denson, 26
• Marissa Kay Payne, 23, and Jared Michael Millay, 26
• Megan Marie Morris, 26, and Dylan Thomas Aud, 26
• Mercedes Marie Renee Dillman, 19, and Montana Dawn Pettiford, 20
• McKenzie Ellen Garrett, 23, and Courtney Paige Lindsay, 23
• Mindy Irene Bradley, 30, and Timothy Jaronta Willis, 31
• Katelynn Tyler Young, 26, and Logan Matthew Payne, 27
• Madeleine Marie Edge, 24, and Christopher Daily Burcham, 27
• Katherine Sue Selby, 31, and Justin Lee Edge,
35
• Vicky Ann Woods, 59, and Christopher James Dube, 47
• Jennifer Lynn Deno, 44, and Bradford Lee Barnett, 49
• Megan Lashay Cook, 24, and Tyler William Dearmond, 33
• Bretnea Lashelle Turner Thomas, 32,
and Evan Miller Harvey, 30
• Stephanie Renee Anderson, 25, and Izak Chance Atherton, 23
• Susie Jean Sarkinen, 37, and Jeanette Denise Curiel, 42
• Megan Elizabeth Rittmeyer, 26, and Caleb Martin Mattingly, 27
• Alyssa Lynn Ralph, 26, and Dillon Christopher Schueler, 26
• Mindy Nguyen, 22, and Zachary Daniel Baker, 22
• Audrey Lana Sanders, 26, and Andrew Logan O’Bryan, 27
• Krystal Michelle Ray, 28, and Nicholas Wright Tierney, 28
• Kiersten Marie Haynes, 24, and Kevin Allen Paris, 33
• Molly Ann Robinson, 32, and Paul Michael Taylor Felts, 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.