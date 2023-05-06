The following marriage licenses were issued between April 26 and May 3:
• Sarah Morgan Watson, 24, and Darren Bruce Montgomery, 28
• Madallyn Jordyn Peveler, 25, and Neal Matthew Kirkpatrick, 27
• Jenny Astrid Aponte Perez, 56, and Jerry Wayne O’Bryan, 71
• Brenna Lynn Chester, 24, and Rhys Darrington, 25
• Justina Marie Burden, 26, and Brandon Joseph Huda, 26
• Tracy Ann Speer Horn, 52, and Glendell Lloyd Hammers, 50
• Ashton Jeanette Bickett, 34, and Timothy Justin Daugherty, 34
• Jazmyn Kearra Hutchinson, 20, and Hunter Shiloh Johnson, 23
• Katelyn Elizabeth Combs, 24, and Landon Thomas O’Bryan, 25
• Holly Irene Hodskins, 25, and John Martin Tingler, 25
• Lisa Jean Bruner, 59, and Richard Eugene Brown, Jr., 61
• Katie Nicole Fischer, 25, and Adam Dalton Byrd, 29
• Meredith Rose Garner, 26, and Anthony William Morrow, 28
• Kaitlin Frances Voller, 33, and Bradley Thomas Glazier, 42
• Kayla Marie Norton, 29, and Damian Tyler Reed, 31
• Delana Nicole Purvis, 18, and Jaydon Nathaniel Hamlet, 20
• Sharon Ruth Hazelwood, 68, and William Patrick Hazelwood, 75
