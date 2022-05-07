The following marriage licenses were recorded from April 27 through May 4:
• Kaytlin Lynn Hagan, 25, and Bradley Austin Manning, 26
• Brittney Michelle Mills, 21, and Bailey Alexander Freels, 22
• Ashley Britton Rice, 22, and Ty Austin Tucker, 30
• Heather Nicole Raemsch, 22, and Jourdan Bailey Thompson, 33
• Sheila Gail Spurrier, 55, and Derrick Vencent Madewell, 56
• Petra Heather Burkhalter, 31, and John Andrew Mulligan, 34
• Mallory Brooke Scott, 23, and Jacob Anthony Howard, 27
• Mary Ann Wright, 48, and Thomas David Turner, 41
• Christa Lee Richards, 50, and Beverly Marlene Todd, 57
• Karen Lynn Bradley, 31, and Joshua Dewayne Smith, 31
• Jennifer Ashley Ray, 34, and Justin Tyler Onan, 30
• Jessica Dee Sprankle, 31, and Dennis Allen Bunton, 45
• Wilma Joyce Quiggins, 58, Jonathan Deke Book, 53
• Michelle Ryan Warner, 29, and Nathaniel James Sullivan, 28
• Sarah Beth Clouse, 30, and Matthew Henry Payne, 37
• Kristin Danielle Hutchins, 30, and Jacob Wade Marksberry, 31
• Sarah Ashely Nolan, 27, and John Richard Bivins, 26
• Diana Young Blair, 65, and John Bruce Livingston, 72
• Ashley Nicole Smith, 38, and Timothy Allen Hickey, 39
• Kaylee Dawn Yewell, 20, and Joshua Dale Skimmerhorn, 23
• Hannah Pauline Farmer, 24, and Matthew Tyler Paul Hudson, 31
• Danielle Yvonne Young, 21, and Zachary Brown Daniels, 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.