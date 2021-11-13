The following marriage licenses were recorded from Nov. 3 — Nov. 10:
• Laurie Woodard, 40, and Russ Galloway, 45
• Tennysen Ivey, 19, and Jacob Mullen, 21
• Chelsey Menos, 38, and Bradley Moore, 40
• Kacey Minton, 28, and James Holland, 28
• Cheryl Moseley, 59, and Robert Myatt, 60
• Morgin Emmert, 24, and Jordan Cook, 24
• Nouhad Bitar, 60, and Andres Reyes, 32
• Tiffany Weeks, 22, and Gregory Scott, 24
• Kelly Willis, 44, and Robert James Jr., 49
