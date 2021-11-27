The following marriage licenses were recorded from Nov. 17 — Nov. 24:
• Deborah Howe, 52, and Justin Thompson,
46
• Meagan Phillips, 35, and Weldon Mauzy Jr., 42
• Amanda Tichenor, 32, and Tyler Epley, 27
• Brittany Kelevra, 23, and Tanner Heep, 23
• Paw Htoo, 23, and Ka Taw, 27
• Brookelyn Hattabaugh, 25, and Grant Jackson, 23
• Rebecca Greenwell, 26, and Benjamin Wathen, 27
• Alexis Keown, 21, and Tyler Logsdon, 21
• Hannah Mattas, 26, and Michael Libs, 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.