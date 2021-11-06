The following marriage licenses were recorded from Oct. 20 — Nov. 3:
• Kendall Turner, 25, and Christopher Sweeney, 28
• Juliana Cefus, 20, and Tyler Gottwald, 22
• Tiffany Goodman, 37, and Joseph Richardson, 55
• Chelsie Pugh, 27, and Sydney Fulkerson, 23
• Maureen Kohl, 73, and Suzanne Smiley, 65
• Piper Henson, 18, and Bryce Pate, 17
• Abbigail Thompson, 20, and Aaron Turner, 20
• Cara Culberson, 35, and Ryan Disbennett, 39
• Lay Ku, 21, and Ler Htoo, 22
• Candice Pearson, 34, and Jonathan Sheehan, 34
• Sarah Whitaker, 32, and Bradley Fulks, 31
• Bailee Daugherty, 24, and Cierra Eades, 24
• Courtney Tate, 30, and Travis Bullington, 27
• Chanie Cummings, 29, and Richard Baize, 31
• Lori Donahoo, 49, and Joshua Donahoo, 43
• Raven Haynes, 25, and Dennis Roby, 26
• Nicole Sizemore, 29, and Blake Moran, 31
• Christina Craig, 36, and Robert Deason IV, 40
• Jessica Eylicio, 38, and Andrew McGinnis, 34
• Cassandra Walker, 30, and Shawn Cook, 30
• Miranda Newton, 27, and Trevor Gatton, 26
• Andrea Lariccia, 54, and Robert Douglas, 53
• Jessica Adams, 34, and Denise Ricci, 31
• Marcie Melcic, 34, and Ross Bender, 29
• Skyler Stewart, 27, and Andrew Shively, 31
• Danyel Martin, 47, and Timothy Gish, 50
• Kathryn Williams, 32, and Joseph Acquisto, 31
• Emma Strain, 21, and James Keelin, 20
• Kaitlyn Greer, 24, and Luke Daugherty, 28
• Shawna Riley, 27, and Jonathon Velka, 25
• Susan Silva, 68, and Rogelio Silva, 77
• Natalie Freels, 33, and Jonathan Hall, 36
• Brittany Chappell, 33, and Christopher Stark, 38
• Kara Bekebrede, 30, and Evan Burch, 24
• Kaitlyn Alvey, 22, and Joseph Ashley II, 22
• Erica Howell, 21, and Brandon Stacy, 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.