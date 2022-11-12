The following marriage licenses were issued between Nov. 2-8:
Jordan Nicole Conder, 30, and Jacob Toney Osborne, 34
Beth Sandefer Exline, 63, and Michael Paul Gould, 63
Courtney Elizabeth Morris, 26, and Joseph Anthony Polio, 35
Christina Nicole Fuqua, 32, and Zachary Jonathan Pruitt, 30
Ericka Mechelle Roberts, 30, and Kevin Patrick Brake, 31
Christina Brooke Pendley, 41, and Howard Thomas Pendley III, 39
Savannah Jean Hughes, 21, and Caleb Matthew Chisholm, 25
Crystal Dawn Brown, 38, and James David Dowell, 45
Anita Fay Arnold, 58, and Brandon Jess Toomey, 46
Kara Marie Driver, 43, and Michael Raymond Harris, 49
