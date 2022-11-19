The following marriage licenses were recorded between November 9 and November 16:
• Taylor McKenzie Brooks, 23, and Tyler John Garrard, 23
• Lindsay Allisa Roby, 31, and Nicholas Tyler Goss, 33
• Melissa Kay Dobbins, 44, and Brandon Allen Meadors, 45
• Melissa Marie Welch, 44, and Michael Lee Kenyon, 37
• Kammeron Renae Virge, 23, and Dawson Brian Spence, 24
• Samantha Jo Majors, 33, and Bradley Wayne Neal, 42
• Ana Cenia Melgar, 39, and Miguel Angel Palma, 24
• Destiny Cheyenne Jones, 21, and Matthew Ray Ash, 27
• Haleigh Marie Scott, 20, and Matthew Roy Johnson, 22
• Jamie Lynn Moseley, 49, and Mark Edward Boarman, 55
