The following marriage licenses were issued between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23:
• Maria Mirian Lorenzo Gomez, 38, and Jesus Herrera Reyes, 53
• Leona Gail Ward, 64, and Danny Ray Simpson, 56
• Sallie Moorman Beard, 61, and Roger Dale Davis, 63
• Dorkas Claudia Carrillo Rodriguez, 43, and Scott Edward Campbell, 38
• Polly Ann House, 80, and Marion Franklin Crabtree Jr., 78
• Ruth Elena Coots, 38, and Ruli De Morales, 28
• Megan Elizabeth Manire, 25, and Chase Andrew Whitmore, 27
• Belinda Kay Ditterline, 50, and Steven Edward Watson, 55
