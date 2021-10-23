The following marriage licenses were recorded from Oct. 6 — Oct. 20:
• Myka Lindsey, 22, and Jonathan Sloan, 26
• Elaine Leslie, 23, and Alek Blandford, 23
• Tina Morris, 55, and James Lanham, 50
• Latasha Barnes, 37, and Jeffrey Young, 37
• Alexis Givens, 21, and Shawn Statts, 23
• Monica Hughes, 23, and Dustin Lawson, 22
• Hannah Barrow, 22, and Romeo Purcell, 22
• Raquel Velazquez Lopez, 24, and Carlos Lorenzo, 21
• Robin Heflin, 53, and Vincent Benoit, 61
• Kristen Utley, 32, and David Morton, 35
• Holly Hagan, 20, and Brandon Durbin, 21
• Lindsey Head, 34, and William Igleheart, 34
• Mae Poe, 28, and Gay Moo, 28
• Bethany Arnold, 25, and Seth Evans, 26
• Jessica Honadle, 26, and Christopher Clark, 28
• Destiny Noffsinger, 19, and Jayden Smith, 21
• Magdalena Tapia, 24, and Matthew Bailey, 29
• Kelsey Trogolo, 21, and Corey Koller, 24
• Lexi Miller, 18, and Cameron Pollard, 18
• Emalee Rice, 20, and Corey Havener, 22
• Alexis Russ, 22, and Shawn Ender, 23
• Madison Stevens, 21, and Dylan Daugherty, 21
• Molly Thompson, 24, and Dakota Wathen, 23
• Kimberly Brown, 21, and Houston Kirby, 25
• Jonathan Crabtree, 28, and Mari Nuckols, 30
• Taryn Lewis, 26, and Michael Polio, 27
• Jaime Phillips, 43, and Zachary Winkler, 39
• Jamie Hale, 29, and Aaron Remole, 33
• Mary Boone, 30, and Nathan Marsh, 34
• Ashley Boone, 25, and Steven Stewart, 31
• Jamie Wilson, 29, and Patrick Ward, 26
• Michaela Paris, 23, and Jody Shelton, 23
• Megan Warrick, 22, and Noah Schwartz, 23
• Shaylynn Caswell, 30, and Gustavo Gonzalez, 34
• Vickie Fenwick, 57, and Virginia Johnson, 55
• Victoria Foster, 29, and Jeka Brocus, 40
• Jordan Boehman, 30, and Benjamin Kaiser, 33
• Catherine Taylor, 37, and Andries Van, 47
• Jennifer Hamm, 46, and Cameron Lipscomb, 54
• Kendall Turner, 25, and Christopher Sweeney, 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.