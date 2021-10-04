The following marriage licenses were recorded from Sept. 22-28:
• Raelyn Estes, 21, and Alex Lashbrook, 29
• Lori Bandy, 52, and William Stafford, 60
• Frances Casper, 37, and Bruce Goodfleisch Jr., 32
• Jennifer Haynes, 35, and Wilson Jenkins, 27
• Natalie Woodard, 29, and Trevor Lopez, 31
• Kacey Roby, 26, and Nicholas Johnson, 36
• Andrea Webb, 39, and Daniel Major, 40
• Sabine Michniak, 57, and Kenneth Hastie Jr., 29
• Felice Finch, 20, and Nicholas McDaniel, 22
• Tiffany Miller, 35, and Jonathan Lindsay, 37
• Karissa Means, 30, and Jamon Wedding, 31
• Savannah Lyons, 24, and Zachary Easler, 27
• Heather Hayden, 46, and Ronald Greene, 68
• Jamie Crisp, 32, and James Basham, 42
• Jennifer Williams, 37, and Chasen Little, 39
• Mackenzie Crane, 28, and Jourdan Gaw, 32
• Ashton Hall, 26, and Zachary Hardison, 34
• Hannah Cottrell, 22, and Jeramy Griffin, 28
• Kendra Rue, 18, and Jacob Lawson, 20
• Katherine Etherton, 23, and Jared Lundy, 22
• Sierra Bolmer, 20, and Weston Arnett, 24
• Lori Padgett, 44, and Daren Kinsey, 46
• Alexandria Merritt, 23, and Hassan Green, 23
• Jana Harrison, 30, and Eric Montgomery, 31
• Sierra Philpott, 21, and David Kemper, 21
