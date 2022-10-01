The following marriage licenses were issued between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28:
Kendal Michele Bartlett, 26, and Cody Christopher Galloway, 26
Maria M. D. Badgett, 58, and Michael Jerry Stinnett, 57
Whitney Marie Galloway, 26, and Charles Elijah Drake McFarland, 29
Abagayle Morgan Horn, 24, and Matthew Swain Bartimus, 24
Morgan Renae McCubbins, 29, and Dylon Stuart Cecil, 29
Ashley Nashelle Bradley, 34, and William Aloysius Wimsatt Jr., 40
Kaitlyn Shelbeigh Ann Bratcher, 21, and Jacob Grant Hurm, 22
Kimberly Dawn Boyer, 35, and Zachery Adam Sajdyk, 36
Marissa Danielle Elder, 25, and Aaron Patrick Schlenther, 26
Hillary Kate Payne, 22, and Tabor Keith Payne, 22
Morgan LeeAnn Baugh, 26, and Robert Scott Baird, 33
Michelle Ann Rudd, 35, and Neill Michael Augenstein, 32
Lily Marie Masterson, 22, and Roger Wayne Gillaspie, 53
Jamies Hoskins, 46, and Cecil Dean Bowman, 46
Rubylyn Sales Moore, 49, and Troy Shawn Trogden, 55
Stacy Alane Leslie, 48, and Jeffrey King Riley, 47
Valerie Nicole Wilkerson, 22, and Nicholas Wayne Hiatt, 24
Katherine Cecelia Lemmons, 27, and Johnathan Keith Morris, 27
Debbie Ann Heneghan, 70, and Alexander Philippe DeGrand, 51
Anna Michelle Allen, 39, and Roy Edmond Trail, 38
Ladonna Brooks Melton, 31, and Robert Alan Johannemann, 36
Brandy Shareitha Watkins, 43, and Tywan Lamont French, 44
Angela Kae Jackson, 44, and James Robert Lewis, 48
Amanda Kelly Frakes, 34, and Bradley Austin Rone, 38
Emily Mae Riney, 29, and Zackary James Duvall, 30
Kiera Jean Goodman, 24, and Alexander Lee Wilson, 28
Kaitlyn Taylor Chaffin, 23, and Morgan Tyler Horn, 24
Brycen Jonae Burden, 29, and Geoffrey Tyler Ellis, 29
