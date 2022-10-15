The following marriage licenses were recorded from Oct. 5 through Oct. 12:
• Amanda Michelle Sosh, 37, and William Edward Sosh, 41
• Tawny Krystine Harding, 31, and Dante Angel Giardina III, 38
• Ashlynn Nicole Priest, 27, and Billy Joe Lucas, 30
• Allison Ryan Greer, 24, and Codey Michael Mattingly, 24
• Macy Marie Hill, 23, and Kyle Daniel Casey, 24
• Gabrielle Allegra Baker, 24, and Blake Vincent Thomas, 27
• Jennifer Michelle Withers, 25, and Daniel Patrick Castlen, 26
• Kliricia Mi Hoa Loc, 27, and Adam Christopher Mullican, 29
• Donielle Renee Howard, 25, and Jonathan Brett Jones, 32
• Donya Beth Bowlds,
48, and Toby Shane Cripps, 48
• Gabrielle Angel Velez, 24, and Anthony Joseph Fonzo, 25
• Kathryn Mae Skeens, 26, and Luke Weir Bailey, 27
• Tabitha Machelle Bratcher, 32, and Jed Alan Duncan, 34
• Rachel Elizabeth Thomas, 23, and Joshua Alexander Hay, 23
• Dana Morgan Payne, 28, and William Tyler Garrett, 30
• Tina Vondelle Peyton, 60, and Lester Ray Radford, 62
• Annagrace Elisabeth Oakes, 20, and David Allen Boyce, 24
• Jasmine Brooke Embry, 30, and Mark Clay Seaton, 30
• Ashley Marie Taylor, 39, and Nathan Thomas Aud, 39
• Haley Shae Thompson, 19, and Tyler Wayne Sellers, 22
• Dana Lynn McKinney, 30, and Carson Thomas Joines, 28
