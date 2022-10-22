The following marriage licenses were recorded from Oct. 13 through Oct. 19:
• Whitni Brianne Brandle, 25, and Blake Ryan Bradley, 26
• Hannah Jo Brown, 31, and Noah Bradley Reynolds, 31
• Courtney Ann Clark, 25, and Charles Jason Young II, 24
• Jessica Renay Dawson, 36, and Robert Eugene Pickerell, 32
• Jessica Nicole Fulgoni, 37, and Calvin Ray Morse, 32
• Gianna Elisabeth Fusinatto, 25, and Joshua Tyler Mahoney, 35
• Heather Darlene Green, 29, and Stefan Alexander Clark, 30
• Abby Leigh Hagan, 25, and James Michael Hagan, 29
• Lauren Genieve Harney, 30, and Jordan Nicholas Shepler, 33
• Kristen Mariah Henton, 31, and Timothy Lee Pointer, 33
• Tysha Arrmento Hibbitt, 43, and Michael Donnell Winstead, 57
• Kaelin Michelle Hoagland, 27, and Gregory John Lingris Jr., 32
• Taylor McKenzie Howard, 22, and Samuel Wyatt Scott, 21
• Chandler Elizabeth Kinney, 23, and Collin McKinley Rogers, 23
• Melissa Kaye Kirby, 28, and Kristi Nicole McElwain, 32
• Brittany Lee McIntosh, 25, and Dylan Wayne Kimbley, 25
• Lisa Michelle Shelnutt, 53, and Joseph Paul Payne, 63
• Laurel Jade Stanley and Dwayne Lee Hayes
• Matleah Marie Stewart, 24, and Jakob Samuel Mueller, 25
• Kaitlyn Renae Wilkerson, 24, and Brandon Tyler Clouse, 25
