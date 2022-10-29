The following marriage licenses were recorded between Oct. 19 and Oct. 26:
Kristen Marjorie Keown, 32, and Bradley James Piper, 35
Elizabeth Caroline Hurm, 24, and Brandon Carson Holeman, 29
Shana Lynne Haynes, 28, and Blake Samuel Harley, 32
Meagan Briana Hammer, 29, and Ashley Cole Bishop, 29
Crystal Lynn Hamilton, 36, and Andrew David Butterworth, 44
Louise Dawn Blem, 49, and Peter Michael Verile, 66
Karen Ann Midkiff, 63, and Kent Scott Bickel, 60
Natalie Virginia Carner, 27, and Austin Thomas Horstman, 27
Ashley Dannielle Baize, 33, and Joshua Scott Carden, 31
Lauren Nicole Wilkerson, 34, and Aaron Cole Williams, 36
Hannah Quinn Taylor, 23, and Nolan Michael White, 27
Jennah Sky Ann Cambron, 24, and Mariah Nichole Mayfield, 29
Ashley Lynn England, 38, and Carl Rodney Stone, 54
Alyxandrea Jayde Snyder, 22, and Joseph Alexander Riley, 24
Angela Renee Harris, 52, and James William Johnson, Jr., 54
Star Marie Fuqua, 23, and Christopher Mason Scott, 24
