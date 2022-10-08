The following marriage licenses were recorded from Sept. 28 through Oct. 5:
• Brycen Jonae Burden, 29, and Geoffrey Tyler Ellis, 29
• Mackenzie Beth Yager, 31, and Noah Benjamin Payne, 32
• Madison Brooke Mattingly Wedding, 24, and Joseph Austin Terry, 25
• Alexis Suede Cheek, 26, and Nathaniel Thomas Jacobs, 26
• Christy Nicole Augenstein, 41, and Daniel Eric Lanham, 45
• Sara Beth Vance, 31, and Joseph Kirk Drury, 37
• Ceary Lynn Thomas, 39, and Aaron Scott Crisp, 36
• Dawn Marie Hegna, 49, and Merlyn Dean Sheldon II, 53
• Cassandra Dawn Smith, 24, and Jonathan Dylan Millay, 31
• Magdalene Louise Carter, 22, and Jordan Michael Johnson, 29
• Marjorie Lee McStoots, 26, and Robert Allen Brooks, 30
• Rachel Marie Bryant, 20, and Elijah Ray Alvey, 19
• Amanda Gail Jones, 42, and Doug Edward Sorg, 45
• Emily Ann Samdahl, 34, and Jalen Michael McLevain, 28
• Mary Coletta Goatee, 51, and Roger Dale Brooks, 54
• Alexandra Mae Lloyd, 33, and Travis Lee West, 42
• Jennifer Ann Haynes, 25, and Brandon Joseph Maren, 26
• Jolene Olivia Wahl, 24, and Austin Mark Buettner, 25
• Angelina Alonzo Lucas, 38, and David Marcos Marcos, 43
• Hope Shantel Marigny, 27, and Derrick Lamark Glover Jr., 35
• Taylor Renee Camp, 27, and Zachary Tyler Maysey, 32
• Misty Michelle Schroader, 48, and Joseph Wayne Cecil, 58
• Carolyn Faith Hardy, 39, and Daniel Perry Stiff, 42
• Jourdan Ann Ballard, 22, and Carter Linton Mayes, 23
• Susie Lynn Chaffin, 37, and Tony Gene Cooper, 45
• Andrea Brooke Tucker, 38, and Joshua Aaron Lockhart, 35
• Emma Elizabeth Putman, 29, and Landon Ryan Dame, 28
• Angela Renae Morris, 45, and Alvin Murray Benjamin, 47
• Hannah Leigh Field Harmon, 31, and Bradley Jacob Davis, 39
• Rui Sophia Tuttle, 20, and Noah Wayne Hopper, 21
• Amanda Michelle Sosh, 37, and William Edward Sosh, 41
