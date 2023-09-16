The following marriage licenses were issued between Sept. 6-13:
• Jill Renee Atherton, 49, and Eric Jason Hagan, 51
• Trinity Rosemarie Hardesty, 23, and Aaron Jeffery French, 25
• Shadley Ann Horton, 31, and Brett Joseph Weibert, 30
• Maleah Jo Boisture, 29, and Cameron Frazier Moore, 30
• Amy Ellarhea Collings, 57, and Thomas Joe Davis, 57
• Lisa Mae Householder, 29, and Robert Justin Wink, 34
• Haley Jordyn Rice, 22, and Richard Lee Cottrell, 43
• Kelsey Louise Boarman, 27, and Bryce Dee Pearson, 30
• Crystal Lynn Edgell, 42, and Brian Edward McCormick, 44
• Emma Leigh Benson, 20, and Parker Matthew Johnson, 22
• Chasity Dawn Sosh, 45, and Keith Allen Sosh, 52
• Camille Marie Anderson, 35, and Chance Montanez Morton, Sr., 35
• Jessie Hannah Howard, 27, and John Tyler Saalwaechter, 34
• Holly Nicole Davis, 37, and James David Tindle, 33
• Trina Colleen Gordon, 64, and Terrance Grady Gordon, 62
