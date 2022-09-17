The following marriage licenses were issued from September 7 through September 14:
• Deonna Nashelle Walker, 23, and Jonathan Thomas Nugent, 24
• Olivia Ryan Story, 22, and Jacob Dylan Fogle, 23
• Heaven Leigh Skimmerhorn, 22, and Jansen Bryan Crowe, 23
• Kitty Angelina Louise Torres, 22, and Dakotah Cerone Wedding Gaddis, 25
• Hannah Elizabeth Statts, 23, and James Michael Deon Robinson Jr., 24
• Selena Marie Moore, 23, and Todd Christopher Fox, 29
• Callie Alexandra Hobgood, 32, and Jeffrey Lynn Fogle, 30
• Sabrina Grande
Chavez, 37, and Ciriaco Rubio Trego, 50
• April Renee Mayfield, 37, and Brandon Keith Skaggs, 42
• Stephanie Esther Kenoyer, 45, and Ronnie Dale Smith, 49
• Jenna Lynne Goodlett, 27, and Derek Charles Austin, 28
• Morgan Elizabeth Richeson, 25, and Cody Wayne Field, 27
• Louise Barstead Murdock, 31, and Bradley Scott Young, 36
• Amber Nichole Dowell, 37, and Tristan Torriano Gilbert, 38
• Elizabeth Alexander Hough, 30, and William Mohr Sippel, 33
• Mercedes Krystyle Pierce, 22, and Keon Jarrod Little, 23
• Receccah Dawn Ayer, 31, and Jordan Tanner Murphy, 32
• Annika Kathleen Narhi, 26, and Jonathan Edward Goodwin, 22
• Rebecca Anne Creech, 27, and Joshua Silas Jones, 29
• Kelly Jean Stinnett, 58, and Jeffrey Scott Wheeler,
64
• Darlene Farmer, 70, and Gary Eugene Dillon, 82
• Courtney Faith Cantrell, 27, and Kenneth Carl Lamar, 23
• Luana Da Silva Santos, 21, and Dakota Levi Laaser, 28
• Kathryn Taylor Wingfield, 28, and Alexander John Riccio, 28
• Sarah Michelle Watson, 22, and Thomas Joseph Bradley, 27
• Nicole Olivia Stonestreet, 23, and Chandler James Hill, 22
