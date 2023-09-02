The following marriage licenses were issued Aug. 23-30:
• Madison Olivia Minton, 25, and Cameron Rhea Caldwell, 28
• Kara Nicole Hollis, 27, and Anthony Lindergh Gerteisen, 30
• Olivia Grace Miller, 25, and Charles Payton Ford, 25
• Allison Lynne Yeckering, 26, and Lucas Allen Murray, 27
• Savannah Diane Ellis, 26, and Haden Thomas Smock, 21
• Luzvinda Pablo Lopez, 35, and Israel Antonio Garcia Perez, 35
• Amber Lynn Kassinger, 43, and Lon Dreyound Garrison, 42
• Debra Arlene Ferguson, 68, and Randall David Jones, 70
• Kristen Dawn McGan, 26, and Mathew Devon Cisneros, 30
• Baylie Marie Wells, 22, and Samuel Dawson Cecil, 23
• Kasey Madonna Burton, 34, and Travis Lee Whitworth, 35
• Haley Beth Sparks, 24, and Elijah Owen Howard, 27
• Angela Marie Riney, 36, and Steven Tyler Stanley, 33
• Meera Roopesh Patel, 27, and Arpeet Pankaj Patel, 29
• Jazzmyn Nicole Danae Newton, 25, and Dvaughn Ralphel Flowers, 42
• Tara Lee Lane, 45, and Timothy Wayne Lane, Sr., 52
• Kassidy Nicole Clark, 23, and Hunter Scott Wilson, 25
• Joyce Elizabeth Green, 30, and Michael Eugene Purgerson, 22
• Olivia Raeann Abney, 23, and Jakob Andrew Helms, 22
• Rachel Kay Griffith,
35, and Mark Stephen Cecil, 41
• Victoria Annette McFarland, 38, and Cedric Jamal Porche, 36
• Anna Elizabeth Taylor, 33, and Jerold Wesley McDonald, II, 34
• Amanda Catherine Roby, 28, and Michael Scott Roberts, 32
• Megan Marie Guzman, 26, and Joseph Brandon Foster, 38
• Mollie Jean Leonard, 24, and Grant Coburn Smith, 26
• Allissa Ann Aley, 24, and Justin Michael McGovern, 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.