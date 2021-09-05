The following marriage licenses were recorded from Aug. 25 — Sept. 1:
• Misty Shepherd, 42, and Jason Talley, 42
• Keeley Gaddis, 28, and William Thomas, 30
• Hayley Faulkner, 33, and Christopher McElwain, 29
• Kristina Nicolas, 45, and Steven James, 48
• Taylor Adams, 25, and Frank Phelps, 26
• Shelbie Falloway, 23, and Joseph Nolte, 26
• Mary Parham, 20, and Brandon Gardner, 23
• Keelie Willis, 24, and Patrick McBride, 25
• Madison Graves, 25, and Victor Baker II, 26
• Erin Thomas, 27, and Jeffrey Roberts, 26
• Lydia Osborne, 72, and William Sharp, 76
• Kaitlyn Martin, 26, and Brandon Norris, 35
• Laura Deatherage, 25, and Hagan Baird, 25
• Kelsey Neel, 27, and Charles Bailey, 26
• Amber Watson, 34, and Benjamin Fleury, 41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.