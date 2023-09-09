The following marriage licenses were issued Aug. 30 — Sept. 6:
• Allissa Ann Aley, 24, and Justin Michael McGovern, 27
• Laci Beth Clark, 40, and David Michael Barnes, 47
• Michaela Ann Jones, 27, and Troy Andrew McGarvie, 29
• Rhiannon Marie Gray, 46, and Michael Glenn Aldridge, II, 47
• Kathy Jean Milam, 61, and Charles Lee Still, 65
• Laura Michelle Pedigo, 37, and Paul Andrew Moody, 39
• Emily Renee Paul, 27, and Owen Del McGlothlin, 30
• Haylee Nicole Evans, 27, and Cody Diaz McElveen, 31
• Emma Katherine Hyland, 25, and Mendal Keaton Fitzgerald, 26
• Sidney Elizabeth Ostby, 22, and Mason Layne Grant, 23
• Victoria Eileen Grubb, 26, and Philip Wade Hodges, III, 33
• Kira Jimena Hincapie Landinez, 46, and Terry Glenn McCarty, 56
• Crystal Nicole Cooper, 42, and Marquis Deavonte Williams, 29
• Jill Renee Atherton, 49, and Eric Jason Hagan, 51
