The following marriage licenses were issued between August 31 and September 7:
• Cassandra Elizabeth Blandford, 23, and Corey Allen Spalding, 23
• Lisa Mary Calhoun, 65, and John Madison Mulligan, Jr., 72
• Lyrica Shyann Morris, 26, and LaDaniel Shaqueal Hagan, 29
• Claire Elizabeth Lewis, 24, and Kenneth Tucker Scott, 25
• Colsi Hope Stauffer, 21, and Jacob Scott Pace, 22
• Angelia Erin McCarty, 24, and Christopher Andrew Harris, 33
• Erika Lynn Payne, 40, and Jason Wesley Locke, 42
• Ashley Christine Morgan, 23, and Austin Laine Hamilton, 23
• Kayley Beth Gregory, 25, and Justin Lynn Krampe, 27
• Allison Joanna Wallace, 36, and Ryan Paul Phillips, 41
• Kelsey Michelle Turner, 27, and Matthew Gerard Wilmes, 30
• Melissa Gail Hardesty, 28, and Zachary David Lake, 26
• Morgan Ann Rottet, 27, and Justin David Nauman, 29
• Keisha Renee Joines, 37, and Thomas Edward Bullington, 37
• Holly Ann Carter, 23, and Logan Tyler Cheek, 26
• Wilma Jean Howard, 63, and John Edward Gatton, 65
• Chelsea Marie Howard, 27, and Max Joseph Bickett, 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.