The following marriage licenses were issued from Sept. 14 through Sept. 22:
• Andrea Dawn Howard, 36, and Brian Michael Bedwell, 46
• Lacey Kaye Langford, 35, and Matthew Odell Hamilton, 38
• Courtney Sharese Calhoun, 46, and Herbert Travis Kendall, 48
• Chelsey Nicole Hardesty, 27, Jordan Christopher Vint, 28
• Amber Nicole Hicks, 37, and James Robert Grant IV, 45
• Cortney Lynn Inklebarger, 39, and Cody Dean Cliff, 33
• Christian Therese Hall, 31, and Christopher Ethan French, 32
• Erica Lyndsie Keller, 34, and Tyler Blake Russelburg, 37
• Belinda Vonne McManis, 62, and Brien Keith Mathews, 53
• Elizabeth Kathleen Griffith, 30, and Taylor Brock Mudd, 29
• Ashley Nicole Scott, 26, and Aaron Bradley Ryan, 30
• Hope Elizabeth Boue, 23, and Logan Gene Carman, 25
• Tianna Shea Morton Combs, 25, and Michal David Norris, 28
• Jessica Marie Head, 31, and Brian Joseph Harlen, 31
• Rebecca Ashlyn Robbins, 26, and Nathan Duge Young III, 29
• Keira Deann Bodnar, 29, and Justin Randall Castle, 34
• Ashia Taylor Rae Smith, 24, and Caleb Anthony Williamson, 24
• Emily Rose Jackson, 21, and Corryn Adrianna Mitchell, 22
• Madison Brooke Survant, 23, and Caleb Cole Allen, 21
• Raven Marie Wooton, 26, and Austin Lee Mullen, 28
• Natasha Leena Meserve, 31, and Paul Francis Xavier Yasi Jr., 33
• Rebecca Ann Bell, 27, and Rylan Brice Dockery,
29
• Ally Heaverin Delaney, 24, and Aaron Christopher Haycraft, 26
• Kendal Michele Bartlett, 26, and Cody Christopher Galloway, 26
• Maria M.D. Badgett, 58, and Michael Jerry Stinnett, 57
• Whitney Marie Galloway, 26, and Charles Elijah Drake McFarland, 29
• Abagayle Morgan Horn, 24, and Matthew Swain Bartimus, 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.