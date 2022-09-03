The following marriage licenses were issued from August 24 through August 31:
• Somer Cassandra Dunaway, 31, and Justin Jay Weaver, 40
• Anna Maria Rutland, 22, and Zachary Hayden Thompson, 23
• Racheal Michelle Graves, 35, and Jeremy Michael Harrington, 33
• Brittani Lee Wilkerson, 29, and Jesse Dakota Robertson, 30
• Connie Elaine Hagedorn, 62, and Marshall Enis Daugherty, 63
• Savannah Jo Warren, 32, and Austin James Lee, 29
• Amy Lynn Meredith, 45, and John Matthew Storm, 44
• Hannah Jo Thompson, 20, and Colby Addison Howard, 21
• Haylee Elizabeth Boehman, 22, and William Dalton Eubanks, 21
• Aura Luz Rodriguez Sargento, 33, and Florencio Enriquez Zuniga, 31
• Evelyn Danielle Gaddis, 32, and Jeremy Paul Penrod, 34
• Hollie Danielle Hill, 29, and Alan Jose Caldera, III, 30
• Hallie Marie Medley, 23, and Christopher Austin Attebury, 23
• Rebecca Ann Payne, 74, and Charles Allen Unsel, 78
• Marion Gayle Clouse, 64, and Joseph Ronald Clouse, 68
• Suzan Grace Roberts, 44, and James Leslie Bartlett, 54
• Cassandra Elizabeth Blandford, 23, and Corey Allen Spalding, 23
• Lisa Mary Calhoun, 65, and John Madison Mulligan, Jr., 72
• Abbie Lynn Griffin, 25, and Joseph Michael Ealum, 28
