The following marriage licenses were recorded from March 31 — April 7, 2021:
• Thi Dong, 32, and Michael Kitchen, 44
• Kersten Kinsler, 23, and Cameron Aud, 23
• Lydia Manley, 22, and Caleb Holt, 22
• Krysta House, 19, and Nathaniel Shattuck, 21
• Chancey Wheeler, 40, and Marion Luttrell, 61
• Clara Adams, 22, and Randall Dougan, 23
• Madison Payne, 19, and Ethan Crowe, 19
• Jeanie Logsdon, 45, and Richard Thompson, 37
• Anuar Bashir Ahmed, 52, Dil Mohamad, 63
• Layla Blair, 20, and Noah Sheriff, 18
