The following marriage licenses were recorded from April 7 — April 14, 2021:
• Megan Williamson, 25, and Thomas Durbin, 28
• Megan Jennings, 24, and Caleb Holinde, 29
• Alon Moses, 50, and Daniel Meloche, 71
• Taysheona Howard, 18, and Andel Mendonca, 24
• Lauren Cox, 24, and Mason Floyd, 28
• Kimberly Ankrom, 24, and Jerrod Nunnelly, 26
• Sarah Fox, 39, and Timothy Carrigan, 32
• Marqueta Wilson Kost, 58, and Stanley Saalwaechter, 60
• Judith Vernon, 53, and Marvin Gibbs, 57
• Caley Hall, 27, and Mark Crowe, 34
• Keli Kirby, 38, and Jeremy Medcalf, 42
• Kayla Westerfield, 26, and Nathan Roby, 25
• Arielle Brown, 31, and James Carwile, 28
• Kenzi Bailey, 24, and Jamen Reynolds, 21
• Jennifer Campano, 36, and Ryan Payne, 32
• Laura DeBerry, 26, and James Oliver II, 32
