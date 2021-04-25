The following marriage licenses were recorded from April 14 to April 21:
• Shelby Chambers, 22, and William Calhoun, 24
• Shanda Dowell, 22, and Bradon Sheriff, 34
• Aaliyah Fulkerson, 22, and Carl Boyd, 25
• Amber Brooks, 41, and Donald Brown, 40
• Tiffanye Johnson, 41, and Lauritz Corsey, 37
• Chassedy Boswell, 33, and Joshua Thurman, 34
• Alexis Spier, 32, and Joel Hall, 36
• Brandon Williams, 20, and Noah Anderson, 22
• Lisa Crabtree, 50, and Charles Wells, 60
• Consepcion Francisco, 29, and Diego Alonzo, 29
• Meghan Heninger, 37, and Steven Phillips, 36
• Madison Lee, 26, and Jace Caldwell, 21
• Rachael Katz, 24, and Ian Nix, 24
• Misty Tindall, 43, and Jason Tindall, 43
• Brittany Mattingly, 32, and Robert Mulligan, 29
• Lezlie Stewart, 21, and Jackson Ford, 21
• Atlanta McKenzie, 26, and Karay Stewart, 26
• Willene Husk, 61, and Barry Mattingly, 67
