• Nature Barnett, 23, and Sydney Middleton, 20
• Rachel Miller, 21, and Jacob Holinde, 23
• Elizabeth Mattingly, 21, and Nicholas McGehee, 21
• Kern Ann, 38, and Franck Crueize, 47
• Elaina Bittel, 25, and Kyle Cravens, 30
• Lauren Sowards, 34, and Samuel Lamar, 34
• Samantha Shultz, 27, and Jimmy Harbison Jr., 24
