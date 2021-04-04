• Fabiola Arcos Ibarra, 54, and Earl Hankins Sr., 58
• Christopher Bidwell, 35, and Ahren Horlander, 34
• Amanda Havener, 41, and Edward Woosnam, 43
• Sandra Heep, 53, and Robert Youngblood, 53
• Lisa Howard, 58, and Glendal Bickwermert, 61
• Sarah Hudson, 33, and Jason Shartzer, 30
• Chastity Ralph, 24, and Jason Alsup, 29
• Kerstin Renfrow, 32, and William Royster, 35
• Cecilia Vargas, 37, and Christopher O’Bryan, 31
