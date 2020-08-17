The following marriage licenses were recorded from July 29 to Aug. 12, 2020:
• Ashley M. Philpott, 30, and Jason L. Hidenrite, 44
• Darlene A. Brown, 56, and John R. Metzler, 59
• Alexia J. Adams, 23, and Lance M. Neighbors, 24
• Shirika John, 24, and Darius Charles, 41
• Ashley D. Wofford, 25, and Charles F. Guffy, 33
• Summer N. Smith, 24, and Chase A. Davis, 27
• Teri L. Simpson, 27, and Joshua R. Garner, 31
• Jordan N. Berry, 28, and Dakota J. Ross, 33
• Yolanda J. Mata, 33, and Jose H. Maciel, 29
• Bree C. Porter, 38, and John G. Lutz, 43
• Kacie L. Wilson, 30, and Jacob S. Nalley, 29
• Miranda A. Hall, 40, and Jeffrey A. Sumner, 47
• Kelsey M. Payne, 24, and John D. Moore, 22
• Patricia A. Leach, 46, and Santana D. McKenzie, 46
• Jessica L. Heichelbeck, 32, and Dylan J. Clark, 29
