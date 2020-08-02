The following marriage licenses were recorded from July 22-28, 2020:
Ericka N. Lozano, 25, to Rayshawn J. West, 28
Kasey L. Brooks, 36, and Edilbero A. Lechuga, 34
Misty J. Morgan, 40, and James S. Bennett, 69
Staci N. McCord, 29, and Lakeisha G. Hogan, 29
Molly E. Welch, 26, and Gavin W. Kirtly, 24
Sabrina Bateman, 43, and Donald Lovellette, 40
Lanie E. Magmanlac, 28, and Caleb J. Metzler, 31
Haley M. James, 24, and Daniel R. Risheson, 24
Jamison S. Bowlds, 22, and Corey S. Merritt, 23
Abigail G. Faulls, 21, and Franklin O. Tucker, 21
Crystal A.M. Patrick, 32, and Derek M. Holder, 32
Deborah A. Thompson, 60, and Steven J. Brim, 64
Alicen A. Royal, 18, and Daniel S.D. Mays, 18
Kara R. Drury, 29, and Iain P. Howard, 36
Kelsey R. Mattingly, 22, and David N. Scott 22
Hannah T. Corbett, 28, and Ryan W. Henry, 42
Stephanie R. Brown, 46, and Jeffery L. Gray, 58
Diane M. Hidenrite, 35, and Nicholas P. Goetz, 42
Amber I. Howard, 40, and Thomas J. Howard, 47
