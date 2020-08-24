The following marriage licenses were recorded from Aug. 13-17, 2020:
• Stacy M. Duke, 46, and Ronald J. Boling, 54
• Charles A. Chappell, 25, and Johnathan A. Ehle, 21
• Deanna M. Porter, 40, and Brian M. Clark, 46
• Katlynn B. Lanham, 26, and Matthew T. Waits, 25
• Jerri F. Morris, 46, and Jason S. Jewell, 46
• Mary E. Norcia, 28, and Jacob D. Cunningham, 32
• Olivia K. Daniel, 19, and John F.L. Crowe, 19
• Cassaundra L. Simpson, 25, and Christopher A. Brown, 28
• Brenda M. Puckett, 27, and Clayton L. Davis, 24
• Leah D. Lanham, 29, and Sean D. Ralston, 33
• Hayley D. Daugherty, 26, and Wesley P. Osborne, 24
• Kaitlyn H. Moore, 30, and Drew T. Cunningham, 29
• Sarah A. Stokes, 32, and Dustin S. Stallings, 33
• Arabeth M. Allgood, 25, and Nathaniel P.E. Frank, 22
