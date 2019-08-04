• Katrina Hatcher, 39, and Joshua Hall, 42
• Sarah Pence, 22, and Tanner Stroup, 24
• Kaelyn Byrne, 22, and Benjamin Arblaster, 22
• Mary Grace Boarman, 24, and Hunter Goatley, 27
• Jessica Stacy, 27, and Russell Wilson, 61
• Malikah Carbon, 32, and Ryan Carrico, 30
• Caitlin Kellem, 25, and Derek Young, 26
• Jaylee Jones, 19, and Alex Sendra, 27
• Wah Kyoh Say, 19, and Maung Soe Thay, 23
