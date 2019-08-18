• Dawn Dearman, 56, and Jon Palmer, 55
• Kristie Casebier, 40, and Christopher Hillard, 45
• Susen Lambert, 55, and William Wink, 52
• Flishia Crabtree, 49, and David Crabtree, 54
• Jaime Carter, 34, and Jeremy Freeman, 33
• Stephani Jones, 38, and Larry Roberts, 47
• Melissa Ralph, 38, and John Barr, 36
• Katie Millay, 28, and Dennis Bailey, 28
• Jennifer Humphrey, 45, and Todd Lageson, 49
• Kristian Burton, 28, and Todd Foe, 35
• Jaime Wright, 40, and Michael Allen, 27
• Patti Burns, 65, and Dale Taylor, 66
• Jacqueline Chavarria, 40, and Daniel Garcia, 26
• Bethany Brown, 21, and Nathan Brown, 29
• Brittany Smith, 30, and Byron Ashton, 30
• Kelsie Timmons, 22, and Aaron Duncan, 24
• Kala West, 26, and Jason Belcher, 31
• Kayla Mayes, 22, and Robert Durbin, 21
