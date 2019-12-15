• Savanna Hamilton, 21, and Nathan Smith, 30
• Sandrea Lewis, 33, and Stetson Howard, 29
• Mackenzie Fisher, 20, and Noah Rhodes, 21
• Theresa Byrne, 56, and John Sullivan, 63
• Mary Hagerman, 46, and Steven Hallman, 63
• Savanna Hamilton, 21, and Nathan Smith, 30
• Sandrea Lewis, 33, and Stetson Howard, 29
• Mackenzie Fisher, 20, and Noah Rhodes, 21
• Theresa Byrne, 56, and John Sullivan, 63
• Mary Hagerman, 46, and Steven Hallman, 63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.