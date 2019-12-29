• Jacqueline Siljander, 34, and James Jackson, 32
• Kathy Grubb, 64, and Ronnie Cronin, 63
• Jasmine Bridgewater, 24, and Jacob McGehee, 28
• Alexis Goins, 19, and Aaron Staples, 21
• Elaine Mullican, 65, and Barry Liles, 65
• Angelia Coburn, 57, and Kurt Stumpf, 45
• Norman Moss, 32, and Theophilus Matthews, 27
• Jennifer Likens, 45, and Matthew Richeson, 47
• Julia Calvillo, 39, and Jesus Franco, 41
• Vicki Payne Sims, 48, and Rodney Gaskin, 45
• Nohemi Segura, 22, and Geovany Tobar, 26
