The following marriage licenses were recorded from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2021:
• Dah Gay Moo, 29, and Yoh Po, 30
• Jamie N. Berry, 37, and Devin N. Taylor, 37
• Madison L. Lyle, 20, and Nicholas D. Payne, 19
• Amanda L. Arnold, 38, and Demetrius Arnold, 47
• Shannon L. E. Crow, 25, and Marco W. Kleeman, 28
• Belinda K. Allen, 48, and Timothy M. Allen, 53
• Jessica L. Stacy, 29, and Jeremiah R. Fulton, 33
• Kara N. Hinton, 20, and Nathen A. Morris, 20
• Kendra N. Lyle, 19, and Branden L. Guthrie, 20
• Bevlin H. Baize, 33, and Virgil K. Stewart, 35
• Kristie A. Hagan, 41, and Adrian S. Moorman, 65
• Patricia L. Swanagan, 44, and Cody W. Phelps, 33
• Cherrokee N. Embry, 70, and Thomas D. Carter, 61
• Alishia J. Johnson, 22, and Zachary R. Young, 24
• Susan D. Shreve, 47, and Robert M. Burnette, 38
